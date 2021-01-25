ProSight Global (PROS) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

ProSight Global (NASDAQ: PROS) is one of 91 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ProSight Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get ProSight Global alerts:

95.9% of ProSight Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ProSight Global and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 2 1 0 2.33 ProSight Global Competitors 596 2729 2392 121 2.35

ProSight Global presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.85%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 13.41%. Given ProSight Global’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProSight Global has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares ProSight Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 4.12% 7.61% 1.46% ProSight Global Competitors 0.70% 2.00% 0.56%

Risk & Volatility

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSight Global’s competitors have a beta of 0.62, meaning that their average share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProSight Global and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $878.06 million $38.89 million 9.09 ProSight Global Competitors $12.54 billion $2.57 billion 99.03

ProSight Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ProSight Global. ProSight Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ProSight Global competitors beat ProSight Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for ProSight Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSight Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.