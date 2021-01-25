Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives $69.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.70.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of PB stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $69.67. 11,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,457. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $75.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $293.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $78,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

