Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Trading 5.7% Higher

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s stock price traded up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.72 and last traded at $23.63. 197,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 458,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $904.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 730.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.