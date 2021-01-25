Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.

PTQ traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.13. The company had a trading volume of 293,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of C$238.23 million and a PE ratio of 141.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.41. Protech Home Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.47 and a 12-month high of C$2.14.

About Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V)

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

