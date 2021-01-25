Provident Financial (PROV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PROV stock opened at $17.71 on Monday. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $131.80 million, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55.

A number of analysts have commented on PROV shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Provident Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 2nd.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

