ProxyNode (PRX) Price Hits $0.0001

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 58% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded down 61.5% against the U.S. dollar. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $24,296.89 and approximately $9.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.43 or 0.00323181 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00030306 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003281 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001008 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.19 or 0.01432862 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 179,385,407 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.