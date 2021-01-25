Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Lifted to Buy at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $245.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $233.00.

PSA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.60.

NYSE:PSA opened at $222.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $240.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 25,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

