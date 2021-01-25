PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $63.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. PulteGroup traded as high as $50.21 and last traded at $50.11, with a volume of 24008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.89.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. 140166 upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,856.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.65. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

