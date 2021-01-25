PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Raised to $63.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. 140166 raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

PHM stock opened at $48.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $49.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,856.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,885,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,059,381,000 after purchasing an additional 708,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,651,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,550,000 after buying an additional 659,592 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 42.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,159,000 after buying an additional 705,916 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 127.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,060,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in PulteGroup by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,269,000 after acquiring an additional 43,969 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

