Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.08 Million

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 31.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $10,329.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00053730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00127855 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00072235 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00274896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00068713 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00038506 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,419,455,103 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.