Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) (CVE:PE) Director Mary Lois Little Sells 20,000 Shares

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) (CVE:PE) Director Mary Lois Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total value of C$49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$183,953.35.

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) stock traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 756,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,959. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.88 million and a PE ratio of -111.76. Pure Energy Minerals Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.18 and a 12 month high of C$2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Get Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) alerts:

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.