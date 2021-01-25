Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) (CVE:PGM) Rating Reiterated by Pi Financial

Pi Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) (CVE:PGM) in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PGM. National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) stock opened at C$2.21 on Thursday. Pure Gold Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$3.08. The company has a market cap of C$870.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.18.

In other Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM.V) news, Director Mark Gerard O’dea sold 42,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.54, for a total transaction of C$108,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,406,000 shares in the company, valued at C$8,651,240. Also, Senior Officer Sean Allan Tetzlaff sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.88, for a total transaction of C$719,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,977,125 shares in the company, valued at C$5,690,165.75. Insiders sold 979,300 shares of company stock worth $2,730,702 over the last ninety days.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

