Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Pi Financial

Pi Financial started coverage on shares of Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LRTNF. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Pure Gold Mining to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LRTNF opened at $1.76 on Friday. Pure Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77.

About Pure Gold Mining

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.