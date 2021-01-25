Pylon Network (PYLNT) Price Hits $0.54 on Top Exchanges

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, Pylon Network has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. One Pylon Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pylon Network has a total market cap of $313,351.33 and approximately $353.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pylon Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00070275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.46 or 0.00735468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00046997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.22 or 0.04177440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017206 BTC.

About Pylon Network

Pylon Network (PYLNT) is a token. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,010 tokens. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pylon Network Token Trading

Pylon Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pylon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pylon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pylon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.