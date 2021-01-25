Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for People’s United Financial, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of People’s United Financial in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the bank will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on People’s United Financial from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $14.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.80%.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at $752,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

