Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

Shares of USB stock opened at $45.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.54. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $55.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

