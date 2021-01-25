Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Boosted by Analyst

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BP in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BP’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get BP alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.69.

NYSE BP opened at $23.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53. BP has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $44.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in BP by 628.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,883,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,098 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in BP by 960.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 397,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 359,843 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,316,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 399.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 217,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 174,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.