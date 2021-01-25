Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $144.00 to $188.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.55.

Shares of QRVO traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $183.20. 4,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,082. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.44. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $191.82. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $425,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,573,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after buying an additional 215,193 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after acquiring an additional 567,088 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 285.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after acquiring an additional 595,827 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 994.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,942,000 after acquiring an additional 675,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 502,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after acquiring an additional 354,209 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

