Quark 1-Day Volume Hits $416.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quark has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a market cap of $2.18 million and $416.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,319,890 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.