QuarkChain (QKC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.30 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $42.30 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.37 or 0.00747280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.67 or 0.04203307 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016879 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain is a token. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Token Trading

QuarkChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

