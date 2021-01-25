Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Underperform”

Raymond James lowered shares of Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Questor Technology from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS QUTIF opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. Questor Technology has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $4.22.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.