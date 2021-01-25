Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $250.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Quidel to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $255.33.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $233.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.73. Quidel has a one year low of $72.99 and a one year high of $306.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 276.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quidel will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total value of $852,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,441.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,325 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quidel by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP raised its holdings in Quidel by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

