Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ra Medical Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 29th.

RMED stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.62. Ra Medical Systems has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Ra Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 120.68% and a negative net margin of 772.04%. Research analysts forecast that Ra Medical Systems will post -19.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin J. Colombatto acquired 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $50,286.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ra Medical Systems stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 203,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.28% of Ra Medical Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

