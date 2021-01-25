Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will announce ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.11. Radius Health reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.45 million.

RDUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Radius Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of RDUS stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.27. 341,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,590. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $990.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.18. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $23.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,480,000 after purchasing an additional 120,974 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 453.3% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 481,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Radius Health by 10.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Radius Health by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 40,542 shares during the period.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

