Raffaele Sadun Sells 49,724 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CFO Raffaele Sadun sold 49,724 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $1,251,553.08.

Shares of SLQT opened at $24.99 on Monday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 19.76, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -156.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.24 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

SLQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 29,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

