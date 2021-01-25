Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Acquires 338 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000.

NYSEARCA FDIS traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $76.78. 1,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,735. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.33. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $76.77.

