Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $226,000.

Shares of PFXF stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $20.70. 568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,329. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

