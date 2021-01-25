Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for approximately 1.4% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Welltower by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Welltower by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank lowered Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.21.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WELL traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $89.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.59.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

