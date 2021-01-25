Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) shot up 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.21 and last traded at $19.12. 1,893,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 313% from the average session volume of 458,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -61.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,425,000 after purchasing an additional 127,966 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 12.7% in the third quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 117,021 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 742,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 340,490 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak in the third quarter worth about $4,128,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Company Profile (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

