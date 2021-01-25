Rari Governance Token (RGT) Price Hits $1.89 on Major Exchanges

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Rari Governance Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.89 or 0.00005805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rari Governance Token has a market capitalization of $13.52 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded 53.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00073043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.15 or 0.00806251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00049678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.53 or 0.04261203 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017576 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Profile

RGT is a token. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 9,998,783 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,160,665 tokens. Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rari Governance Token’s official website is rari.capital. The official message board for Rari Governance Token is medium.com/@raricapital.

Buying and Selling Rari Governance Token

