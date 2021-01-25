Raymond James Boosts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $510.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $445.00 to $510.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SIVB. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $379.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $480.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $393.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $497.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,741.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 605,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,831,178. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,535,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,208,000 after acquiring an additional 23,756 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,330,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,160,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 750,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $127,287,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

