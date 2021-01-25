Raymond James Increases Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$3.50

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its price target lifted by Raymond James to C$3.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) to C$3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.41.

BIR opened at C$2.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80. The stock has a market cap of C$555.80 million and a PE ratio of -4.54. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.58 and a 1 year high of C$2.43.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$142.78 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.59%.

About Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

