Raymond James Increases Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $78.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.11.

Shares of WTFC opened at $65.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. Insiders have sold 36,141 shares of company stock worth $2,051,042 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,696,000 after buying an additional 371,808 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,525,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 250,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after buying an additional 105,247 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 77,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 546.8% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 63,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

