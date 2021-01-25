Raymond James Raises TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Price Target to $45.00

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of TCF opened at $41.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.10. TCF Financial has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $45.42.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that TCF Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TCF Financial by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in TCF Financial by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

