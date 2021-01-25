Raymond James Reiterates “$8.00” Price Target for B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) has been given a $8.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.86% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.23.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $5.10 on Monday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $487.17 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

