Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,697,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,241 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,311,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,900 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.28. 9,543,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,994,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.15. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,710.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy bought 19,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

