RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $194.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RBC Bearings is poised to benefit from growth opportunities in the space and defense businesses, and solid backlog, which was $403 million exiting second-quarter fiscal 2021. Also, recovery of demand at the industrial business is likely to be beneficial for the company. Going forward, its shareholder friendly policies will work in its favour too. Moreover, the company’s robust liquidity position adds to its strength. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company remains wary of the impact of pandemic on its operational performance in the quarters ahead. Notably, revenues for the fiscal third quarter are expected to be $140-$145 million, suggesting a decline from $177 million generated a year ago. Going forward, its commercial aerospace is likely to face headwinds from reduced air travel.”

ROLL has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $184.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $189.97. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.41.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total value of $1,280,814.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total transaction of $163,996.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,291 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,296 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 46.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 199.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 215.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

