Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (EZJ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON: EZJ):

1/20/2021 – easyJet plc (EZJ.L) had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/20/2021 – easyJet plc (EZJ.L) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 934 ($12.20). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – easyJet plc (EZJ.L) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 825 ($10.78). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – easyJet plc (EZJ.L) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 850 ($11.11). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – easyJet plc (EZJ.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – easyJet plc (EZJ.L) was given a new GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – easyJet plc (EZJ.L) was given a new GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – easyJet plc (EZJ.L) was given a new GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – easyJet plc (EZJ.L) was given a new GBX 875 ($11.43) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – easyJet plc (EZJ.L) was given a new GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – easyJet plc (EZJ.L) was given a new GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – easyJet plc (EZJ.L) was given a new GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – easyJet plc (EZJ.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock.

12/4/2020 – easyJet plc (EZJ.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on the stock.

12/1/2020 – easyJet plc (EZJ.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on the stock.

11/30/2020 – easyJet plc (EZJ.L) was given a new GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/27/2020 – easyJet plc (EZJ.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 875 ($11.43) price target on the stock.

Shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock traded down GBX 52 ($0.68) on Monday, hitting GBX 728.60 ($9.52). 7,239,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050,072. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 825.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 656.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion and a PE ratio of -2.75. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67.

In other easyJet plc (EZJ.L) news, insider David Robbie purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

