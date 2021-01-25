Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ENI)

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR: ENI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/21/2021 – Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) was given a new €8.60 ($10.12) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) was given a new €10.50 ($12.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) was given a new €10.50 ($12.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) was given a new €7.00 ($8.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) was given a new €12.50 ($14.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) was given a new €8.50 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) stock traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during trading on Monday, hitting €8.50 ($10.00). 36,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The business’s 50 day moving average is €8.74 and its 200 day moving average is €7.88. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of €13.61 ($16.01). The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

