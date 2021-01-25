ReddCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $139,616.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $37.75 million and approximately $139,616.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

