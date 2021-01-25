Refereum One Day Volume Reaches $3.56 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Refereum token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar. Refereum has a market cap of $19.98 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00070756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.14 or 0.00738960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00047354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.42 or 0.04171673 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017018 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.