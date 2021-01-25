Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $46.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.39.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $128,169.00. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $196,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,078. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 226.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

