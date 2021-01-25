Regis Management CO LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Regis Management CO LLC lowered its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 153.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.22.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $7,276,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 598,203 shares of company stock worth $181,266,207 in the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $2.81 on Monday, hitting $425.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,346. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -507.64 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $448.17.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

