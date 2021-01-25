Regis Management CO LLC Sells 461 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Regis Management CO LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $7,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,391. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.01. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $231.71.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.