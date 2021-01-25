Reinhart Partners Inc. Acquires 10,709 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the quarter. Air Lease comprises 1.6% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $26,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $1,049,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,820 in the last 90 days. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of AL stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 703,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,389. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

