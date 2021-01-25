Reinhart Partners Inc. Acquires 61,380 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,826,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,380 shares during the period. Alexander & Baldwin makes up 1.9% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $31,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 18.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.9% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 214.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALEX traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 175,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,922. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 824.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.25). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

In related news, insider Nelson N. S. Chun sold 31,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $497,526.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

