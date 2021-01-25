Reinhart Partners Inc. Buys 18,840 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 217,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,840 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $13,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 5.1% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 107.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at $189,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $59,164.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWX traded up $1.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.56. 576,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average is $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $791.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

