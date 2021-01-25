Reinhart Partners Inc. Buys New Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 325,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $18,720,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 154.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SEI Investments by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,600,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,430,000 after buying an additional 266,246 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 607,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,887,000 after acquiring an additional 168,130 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 377,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,778,000 after purchasing an additional 45,802 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,699. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 119,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $6,375,479.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,362,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,962,092.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ryan Hicke sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $934,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,314.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,391 shares of company stock worth $9,931,431. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEIC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SEI Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

