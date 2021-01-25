Reinhart Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Reinhart Partners Inc. decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,681 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $10,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $984,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

SWKS traded up $4.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,699,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,740. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.53. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $170.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

