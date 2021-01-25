Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $15.88 Million Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 27,619 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $15,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth $70,143,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,778,000 after acquiring an additional 854,910 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,672,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,880,000 after acquiring an additional 717,336 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,192,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 413,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 393,619 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

Shares of XRAY stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.01. 1,014,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,804. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $60.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

